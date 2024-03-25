Rebel Wilson Reveals Sasha Baron Cohen is Unidentified Hollywood Star That Sends Her Threats to Block Her Memoir

Rebel Wilson has just revealed on social media that Sasha Baron Cohen is the Hollywood star who has been sending her threats to stop her from publishing her memoir “Rebel Rising.”

The Australian actress had not until now identified Baron Cohen and had referred to him as a “massive a**hole” whom she had worked with. She said the star had hired a crisis PR team and had started sending her threats after she claimed she would dedicate a whole chapter to him in her memoir and expose his behavior. Chapter 23 in “Rebel Rising” is where Wilson says she will reveal details.

“I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The “a**hole” that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sasha Baron Cohen, she alleged in a story posted on Instagram several hours ago.

In a previous posts Wilson alleged, “Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Variety has reached out to Baron Cohen’s publicists for comment.

Wilson and Baron Cohen starred together in 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby.”

In a March 15 Instagram post, Wilson had said: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a**hole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive a**hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a**holes policy.”

