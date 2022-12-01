Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans

Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Her Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson's clothing collection is growing.

After launching R&R Club earlier this month, Wilson's seen enough demand from fans to expand to include more styles and sizes. Created alongside girlfriend Ramona Agruma, R&R Club is a two-piece capsule collection of a hoodie and sweatpants, both in white with a purple logo. But after fans on social media shared their dismay with the actress over the lack of size inclusivity — both pieces are available in sizes XS through XL — she posted an Instagram Story letting everyone know this is just the beginning.

In a photo of herself wearing her collection on Tuesday, Wilson, 42, wrote, "In success we are planning on doing more colours and and sizes for R&R CLUB."

On the next slide, she noted that R&R Club was released in limited supply as a test. "We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes," she wrote.

Finally, she included a comment box on a third photo asking for feedback from fans. "What colours or sizes would you be interested in for sweats for R&R CLUB?" she questioned.

Prior to Wilson commenting on the size range and expansion of the brand, people on social media noted that they were disappointed that the clothes weren't more inclusive — in size and price. (A complete sweatsuit is over $300.)

"I don't understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL," one TikToker pointed out.

Many also shared their support of the label, commenting with heart emojis on a photo of Wilson and Agruma modeling the line, which is currently selling out fast.

Wilson, who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate this fall, committed to a "year of health" in 2020, which led to her losing about 80 pounds. It was sparked by a fertility doctor who told her she'd have more luck harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost some weight.

"I was taken aback," she told PEOPLE in May. "I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

The actress said she didn't have a "goal" weight in mind when she started on her health journey, but instead she was aiming at "being the healthiest version" of herself.