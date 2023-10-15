Rebel Wilson Posts Sweet Moment Swimming with Daughter in Rooftop Pool

The actress, 43, shared photos of her family staycation in Sydney, Australia, courtesy of Airbnb on Saturday

Rebel Wilson/instagram Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is making a splash with her daughter!



The Pitch Perfect alum, 43, posted a new photo of herself with 10-month-old daughter Royce on Saturday, as the pair swam together in a rooftop pool during a staycation in her native Sydney, Australia.

“Directing a movie is really hard, but it’s made easier when @airbnb hooks me up with this amazing penthouse on Bondi Beach, Sydney 🇦🇺 🏖️,” Wilson wrote in her caption. “Thanks @airbnb for this incredible pad, iconic views, a pool, great kitchen, and bbq area.”

“It’s like I’m on a working vacation — just love it! 🥰🐨🥰,” the actress — who has her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising coming out in April — added.

Rebel Wilson/instagram Wilson posted a photo of her in a rooftop pool with her daughter Royce

Related: Rebel Wilson on Wedding Planning and Raising Her Daughter: 'She Just Melts My Heart' (Exclusive)

Wilson smiled in the photo as she held Royce in the pool, which overlooked the sunny Sydney coast. The baby also smiled as she sported a bright pink swimming suit and sunhat in the water.

In an Instagram Story snap shared from inside their Airbnb stay, Wilson held Royce in one arm and a plate with a baked treat in her other hand.

The actress was also pictured bonding with her daughter, who sat on her lap on a sofa.

Rebel Wilson/instagram Wilson enjoyed a family staycation in her native Sydney, Australia

Related: Rebel Wilson Gives Followers a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at 'Winter in Sydney' with Her Fiancée

Wilson shared other snaps and clips from her family staycation with her fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39.

In one photo, the pair held hands and posed in front of a mirror in matching outfits of cardigans and jeans.

Wilson also snapped the barbecue the family enjoyed by the rooftop pool. Agruma — who got engaged to Wilson on Valentine’s Day — wrote in response in the comment section, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Rebel Wilson/instagram Wilson was joined by fiancée Ramona Agruma on the trip

One video captured the spacious lounge area inside the impressive Airbnb, decked out with wooden flooring and curved white walls with a large wooden dining table and white sofa inside. The seaside view was spotted through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the background.

Story continues

In August, Wilson declared 2023 the "Year of Family" as she shared an update on family life to PEOPLE.

“We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family,” Wilson said at the time.

Rebel Wilson/instagram Wilson sat with daughter Royce in the Airbnb where they stayed

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress also revealed how wedding plans were going. “Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” Wilson told PEOPLE. “But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

Wilson added that she and her fiancée will have to “compromise” on their wedding, as she would like the big day to be an elaborate celebration while Agrua prefers to have “the opposite.”





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.