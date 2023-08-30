Rebel Wilson Pic ‘Bride Hard’, Cleared For Interim Agreement, Adds Anna Camp, Justin Hartley, Anna Chlumsky, Stephen Dorff & More

EXCLUSIVE: The Rebel Wilson feature, Bride Hard, directed by Simon West has rounded out its cast which includes Anna Camp, Justin Hartley, Anna Chlumsky, Stephen Dorff, Gigi Zumbado and Da’Vine Joy Rudolph.

In addition, the pic also features Sam Huntington, Sherry Cola and Michael O’Neill.

Bride Hard stars Wilson as a badass secret agent who is a force to be reckoned with as a mercenary group takes hostage her best friend’s lavish wedding. The indie feature was cleared for a SAG interim agreement.

The pic was written by Shaina Steinberg from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants.

Bride Hard just wrapped production in Savannah, Georgia.

Joel David Moore and Max Osswald are producing for Balcony 9 (Immaculate Room, Some Other Woman) along with Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Colleen Camp (Father Stu) and Jason Ross Jallet (Die In A Gunfight). WME Independent is handling worldwide sales, production financing provided by East West Bank.

Wilson was injured in the nose during a night fight sequence on set earlier this month, but the actress reported on social media that she was on the mend.

Camp, star of The Help, Lovebirds, A Little Prayer, Jerry & Marge Go Large is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Agency. Blade and Paradise City star Dorff is represented by Atlas Artists. This Is Us star Hartley is represented by CAA. Veep 6x Primetime Emmy nominee Chlumsky is repped by CAA and Liebman Entertainment. Zumbado, whose credits include Pitch Perfect 2 and The Rookie, is repped by A3 Artists and Industry Entertainment. Joy Randolph of the upcoming The Holdovers, The Lost City, Dolemite Is My Name and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild. Huntington is represented by Industry Entertainment. Cola is represented by CAA. O’Neill is represented by MKS.

