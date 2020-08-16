Rebel Wilson Looks Radiant in Yellow as She Continues Her 'Year of Health' Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is looking as glamorous as ever as she continues her “Year of Health mission” to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020.

On Saturday, the Australian actress, 40, got all dolled up to celebrate her pals, Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou, and their recent nuptials. The former Entertainment Tonight host tied the knot with Andreou, the Vice President of Product at Snapchat, on June 27 in an intimate ceremony at the historic Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church in front of eight family members.

"Congrats [Carly Steel] and [Jacob Andreou] aka my former thrupple," Wilson joked on her Instagram Story.

The Pitch Perfect star also shared several photos of her glamorous ensemble for the summertime celebration. She opted for a belted yellow Wayne Cooper dress and makeup done by Matthew Vanleeuwen. Celebrity hair stylist Robert Vetica helped Wilson beat the heat on the "hottest day of the year" with an elegant high-ponytail updo.

View photos

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's Trainer Reveals What It Takes to Embark on Fitness Journey Like Actress' 'Year of Health'

Earlier this year, the star opened up to her fans about her 2020 goals, sharing that she is trying to slim down to 75 kg., or 165 lbs., before the end of the year. To achieve this feat, Wilson's personal trainer, Jono Castano, recently told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the star has been using a wholistic approach, focusing on both nutrition and exercise.

"You can't out-train a poor diet and you can't let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It's a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone," Castano explained. "I'm all about balance, so with me, if you're going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that's totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count."

View photos

Story continues