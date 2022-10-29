Rebel Wilson is Living in a Barbie World in a Fun-Filled Halloween Costume: 'Let's Go Party'

Brenton Blanchet
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Rebel Wilson hasn't taken her Halloween costume out of the box quite yet. But that's not because she plans on returning it.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, arrived at Saturday's Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills decked out as a Barbie doll — complete in box!

Wilson was joined by girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and friends Carly Steel, Jacob Andreou, and Marissa Montgomery, as they all rocked pink boxes and proper Barbie attire. In an Instagram picture of the five-piece doll ensemble, Wilson wrote the caption, "Come of Barbies, let's go party! Happy Halloween!"

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Gushes Over Her as She Attends Wimbledon: 'Pink Princess'

Each of Wilson's pals went as a different version of the classic Barbie doll, with Wilson opting for a Barbie in a pink dress and dark red heels. Andreou threw on some blonde hair to go as Ken, while Montgomery brought out a sparkly pink dress and high pink boots.

A few famous friends reacted to the spot-on Barbie looks, including Simu Liu, Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, and Shelley Regner of Pitch Perfect, who all commented in approval. Wilson kept fans looped in on the costumes, too, sharing a handful of Instagram stories of the Barbie squad getting ready for spooky festivities. "OK Barbies, let's get into our boxes," Wilson said in one clip. "I would take you all off the shelf right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson and her gang of plastic pals weren't the only stunners at Friday night's Halloween throw-down, as other guests included Tyga dressed as E.T., Wiz Khalifa in a nun outfit, and Paris Hilton attending as Sailor Moon. Also in attendance were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who emulated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their couple's costumes.

The duo tried out Pam and Tommy's iconic look from the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, as MGK, 32, wore a white tank top and black leather pants. Fox, 36, opted for Anderson's pink latex dress. Their look comes the same year that Lily James and Sebastian Stan portrayed the duo in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, recounting how their sex tape was infamously stolen in 1995.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

As for Wilson, the actress posted on Instagram earlier this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect hitting theaters. Reflecting on the milestone movie anniversary, Wilson wrote in a post that she still loves "everyone who was a part of making these movies so, so much."

"There are so many great memories — like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night, and we've been hugging each other ever since," she shared. "Bellas 4 Life!"

RELATED: All About Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend

The blockbuster was released on Oct. 5, 2012, and brought in $115.4 million at the box office off of a $17 million budget. Thanks to its success, it spawned two sequels in 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3, and took home an American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack, two MTV Movie Awards, and four Teen Choice Awards.

Fans of Pitch Perfect still have a lot to look forward to, though, as the story hasn't ended. A six-episode series, titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is set to premiere on Peacock Nov. 23 with Adam Devine reprising his role as Bumper Allen. Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, Jameela Jamil and German actor Flula Borg — who had a breakout role in Pitch Perfect 2 — will also appear in the series, which follows Allen as a song of his becomes a hit in Berlin, Germany.

"This show gives us an opportunity to explore a different group of people than the Bellas, and really dive into the psyche of some of the other characters that populate the Pitch Perfect universe," showrunner Megan Amran told PEOPLE. "A television format gives us the opportunity to really spend time with these characters and grow to know and love them."

Latest Stories

  • As Prop. 29 vote looms, dialysis patients brace for change

    For the third time, Californians will vote on whether to make sweeping changes at dialysis clinics that could affect the lives of 80,000 patients.

  • Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

    The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet. Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

  • Putin accuses US, allies of trying to dominate the world, denies intent to use nuclear weapons: Ukraine updates

    The speech follows what a Russian official called a successful training exercise aimed at responding to a potential nuclear attack on Russia. Updates.

  • Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'

    Travis Barker raved about wife Kourtney Kardashian's feet in his latest Instagram photo post

  • Confronting antisemitism after Kanye West’s outbursts

    Kanye West’s antisemitic outburst combined with a rise in hate crimes have forced the Jewish community to confront this wave of antisemitism with difficult conversations inside and outside the synagogue.

  • Putin shows no regrets as war rages in Ukraine

    STORY: During a three and a half hour Q&A session Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets over his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was achieving its goals, and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. "World domination is what the so-called West bet on in its game, but that game is, without doubt, a dangerous, bloody and, I would say, filthy one. It's one that denies the sovereignty of countries and nations, their distinctiveness and uniqueness, disregarding the interests of other states." Taking questions from audience members who lavished him with praise, Putin hardly mentioned Ukraine, instead railed against the West.Putin appeared confident and relaxed, a marked contrast from stiff, formal and uneasy public appearances early in the eight-month-old war that had drawn questions about his health.Putin said liberal Western leaders had undermined "traditional values" around the world, and forecast an unpredictable and dangerous future."We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two."He made no mention of Russia's battlefield setbacks of recent months, or his escalation in response, such as calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, which has led to thousands of men fleeing abroad.Leaders in Kyiv dismissed his speech, as fighting on the ground appears to have slowed in recent days, with Ukrainian officials saying tough terrain and bad weather had held up their main advance in the southern Kherson region.Russia has ordered the evacuation of civilians from the region it holds, but Kyiv says Russia is reinforcing the area with freshly called-up reservists.Putin on Thursday repeated Russia's latest allegation - that Ukraine was planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb" to spread nuclear material, which the United States, Britain and France have called "transparently false." Meanwhile, Kyiv said Russia was pressing ahead with a campaign to destroy critical infrastructure ahead of the winter with drone and missile strikes.A senior Russian foreign ministry official also warned this week that Western commercial satellites could become targets for Russia if they determined them to be involved in the war in Ukraine. The White House Thursday vowed any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response.

  • Nicole Kidman eats mealworms and hornworms on Vanity Fair

    Nicole Kidman eats mealworms and hornworms on Vanity Fair, which she claims is her 'special talent'Vanity Fair

  • Kanye West is getting dumped: What Ye said and why companies are cutting ties

    Ye has courted controversy for years, but he may pay a price for his recent antisemitic remarks. What he said and what companies are dropping him.

  • Matthew Perry recalls Jennifer Aniston rejecting him pre- Friends  in new Diane Sawyer interview

    "How can you not have a crush on Jenny?"

  • Former Kanye West fan burns Yeezy shoe collection after rapper's antisemitic remarks

    Former Kanye West fan Danny S. has burnt a big part of his Yeezys shoe collection after rapper's anti-semitic remarks. Source: Danny S.

  • Amazon shoppers say this tunic has a 'slimming effect' — and it's on sale for $26

    This is a fall fashion must-have for more than 12,000 five-star fans.

  • James Corden Speaks Out About Negative Press And Claims He's 'Cold' With Fans

    "No-one ever, ever tells you how to deal with this stuff."

  • Kylie Jenner is the ultimate scream queen as Bride of Frankenstein

    For Halloween 2022 Kylie Jenner debuted some spooky af black and white Instagram pics where she's decked out as a glam Bride of Frankenstein

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Were Pamela and Tommy For Halloween

    They Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

  • Jennifer Garner uses a Britney Spears song to show off her dueling Halloween costumes: 'Boo'

    The "Alias" alum previously said it's more important to be funny on Halloween than sexy.

  • Kim K is releasing a 'butt-cleavage' dress and the comments are *hilarious*

    Kim Kardashian's brand, SKIMS, is releasing a butt-cleavage dress and the fan comments are hilarious.

  • Quentin Tarantino's response to Kanye West claiming 'Django Unchained' was his idea

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, legendary director Quentin Tarantino responded to Kanye West's recent claims that Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole his idea for the 2012 award-winning film Django Unchained. In an interview with Piers Morgan earlier in the week, Ye said he pitched a similar idea to the storyline of Django Unchained to Tarantino while brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Foxx. While the actual "Gold Digger" music video that was ultimately released shares no similarities to Django, the rapper still claimed the film's plot was his idea. And on Thursday, Tarantino stated, "There's not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django. And then he told it to me and I go, 'Hey, wow, that's a really great idea, let me take Kanye's idea and make Django Unchained out of it." Okay that didn't happen." "I'd had the idea for a while before I ever met Kanye," explained Tarantino, who went on to say West had wanted to do a "giant movie version" of his album The College Dropout, and told Tarantino he wanted to get different directors to do different tracks from the album. "He did have an idea for a video, and I do think it was for the 'Gold Digger' video, that he would be a slave," remembered Tarantino. "And the whole thing was the slave narrative, where he's the slave, and he's singing 'Gold Digger.' And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea." However, being a slave in the video seemed to be the only similarity. "It was meant to be ironic. It's like a huge musical. I mean, like, no expenses spared, alright? With him in this, like, slave rag outfit doing everything. Then that was also part of the pushback on it. But, I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool. Anyway, that's what he's referring to," concluded Tarantino.

  • Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.

    Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings