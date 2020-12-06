Rebel Wilson enjoys winter hike in Austria snow after revealing 30kg weight loss

Rebel Wilson recently revealed she has lost just under 30kg during 2020. (Getty Images)

After documenting her ‘Year of Health’ with fans, Rebel Wilson recently revealed she’d successfully lost just under 30kgs to reach her goal weight well before the close of 2020.

Now the actress, 40, has shown off her new slim-line figure while enjoying a snowy hike in Austria.

In a post shared to Instagram with her 9.4 million followers, the star can be seen posing in a knitted ski onesie and furry snow boots.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “You can tell I’m Australian with how EXCITED I get to be in the snow.”

The update was well-received by her fans, who left more than 273,000 ‘likes’ and over 1,200 messages of support.

One person wrote: “Looking FABULOUS.”

Another commented: “You look amazing!!”

A third shared: “Beautiful.”

And a fourth added: “Gorgeous.”

Wilson recently revealed that she has arrived at her goal weight of 75kg – and is transitioning “more into like a maintenance phase”.

In a video shared to Instagram announcing the news, she said: “So I can eat a bit more, now that I'm – now that I've hit my goal weight and I'm 'maintaining'.”

The star has credited luxury medical centre VivaMayr in Austria for helping her get to the finish line.

It comes as social media users recently concluded that the trimmer star has a new celebrity lookalike.

Last month, the actress shared a fresh-faced selfie to her account showing her sporting a red baseball cap and wavy blonde locks while on a walk, with an Austrian mountain range in the background.

Many comments on the snap suggested that the actress now resembles fellow actress Daryl Hannah, 59, who is best known for appearing in films Splash and Blade Runner.

Wilson has insisted that she has been achieving her weight loss safely and sustainably through eating healthily and exercising.

Story continues

This has included high-intensity workouts with her Australian personal trainer Jono Castano Acero.

In August, in an Instagram post, which showed off her slimmer figure for the first time, she updated fans on her progress.

The star wrote: “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey – when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm...better not’ and had a bottle of water instead.

“8kgs to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”