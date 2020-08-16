Rebel Wilson highlights weight loss in sunny selfie from her ‘year of health’

Rebel Wilson is feeling good about herself in 2020, which she’s vowed to make her “year of health.”

The 40-year-old “Pitch Perfect” and “Cats” star posted a new photo to Instagram on Saturday that showed her dressed a brilliant yellow Wayne Cooper frock with a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Long blond bangs framed her face and she wore soft makeup.

“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo,” she wrote under the image.

Additional shots posted to her Instagram Stories suggested she was attending an outdoor party celebrating her newlywed friends, TV host/actress Carly Steel and Snapchat executive Jacob Andreou, who married last month.

In January, Wilson started her get-healthy campaign with the basics: walking on the beach, guzzling water and steering clear of sugar and junk food. “Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?” she wrote.

By May, Wilson told fans she wants to get down to 165 pounds by the end of 2020. Since then, she's shared regular updates on how she’s changed her diet and focused on exercise, working with trainer Jono Castano, most recently with a pool photo of herself in a neon green bikini.

A month ago, she posted images of herself boxing and hefting a huge tire.

“Closer each day …” she captioned a photo of herself hiking in athleisure several weeks ago.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rebel Wilson's weight-loss journey captured in healthy new selfie