Rebel Wilson Gets Real About Putting on Weight as She Shares Swimsuit Pic: It 'Doesn't Define You'

Rebel Wilson Gets Franks About Putting on Weight as She Shares Swimsuit Snap: 'I've Lost All Self Control'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfg1vyAL7yR/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her weight journey.

The Senior Year actress, 42, shared a photo of herself standing by a pool wearing a pink and white swimsuit on Saturday. In the caption of her post, Wilson updated her followers about her recent weight gain during a holiday trip.

"I just noticed I put on 3 kg's on my holiday 🙈 I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control 😜," she wrote on Instagram.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself," the star continued. "It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."

"But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you," she added.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Rebel Wilson arrives at the world premiere of "The Deb" at Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People on April 22, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Brendon Thorne/Getty

Concluding her note with a gentle self-love reminder, Wilson said, "Just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗"

In May, Wilson, who has been documenting her health and wellness journey on social media since 2020, opened up to PEOPLE about her desire to become a mom, which sparked her weight loss.

After her fertility doctor told her that she'd have a much better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight, Wilson told PEOPLE, "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.' "

"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right," she continued. "I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

The actress, who also has a polycystic ovarian syndrome that can affect fertility, embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 and eventually lost over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said at the time. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

Recently, the Pitch Perfect alum has been embarking on summer adventures with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Wilson also shared a carousel of images and videos from her stay at a resort in Belek, Turkey on Sunday as well.

Wearing a white sequin dress in the snaps, the Bridesmaids star appeared in great spirits while enjoying the company of Agruma and their friend, calling themselves "The Real Housewives of Belek 😜🇹🇷" in her Instagram caption.

Wilson previously shared a series of photos and videos from the couple's vacation to Cappadocia, Turkey, earlier this week, including one where she's in a jacuzzi surrounded by bubbles, as well as pictures of the two taking a hike in a cave and posing atop a mountain.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience," she captioned the snaps.

Wilson and Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer, made their relationship Instagram official back in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.