Rebel Wilson Enjoys Fun Family Day with Daughter Royce and Fiancée Ramona Agruma

Earlier this month, the actress celebrated Royce's first birthday with a fun party

Rebel Wilson.Instagram Rebel Wilson and daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson is enjoying some R&R with her two favorite Rs.

On Saturday, the actress, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram from a fun day out with her 1-year-old daughter, Royce, and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma. "R & R & R 🩵🩵🩵," she captioned the post, using the trio's initials.

She then jokingly poked fun at the sleep-deprived flub she made when posting the photos. "Oh and for some reason I put the same picture twice cause I’ve only had a few hours sleep 🙈," she added.

The doubled-up photo showed the Pitch Perfect star holding her daughter — whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022 — on a boat. The two were dressed for the sunny outing, with Wilson in a breezy white eyelet shirt and sunglasses and Royce in a light purple romper and matching sunhat.

A third shot captured the Australian comedian and Agruma standing on the deck of the boat surrounded by blue waters and what appeared to be the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the distance. In the final image, Wilson posed solo, seated on a deck lounger with her blonde hair blowing in the wind.

Last week, the trio celebrated a very special occasion together: Royce's first birthday. Wilson shared a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities, which included a party filled with lots of colorful decorations and treats. In one clip, the birthday girl — clad in a pink dress, gold fairy wings and a first birthday bib — squealed and clapped with excitement as her mom cooed, "Happy birthday, Roycieeee!"

Ramona Agruma/Instagram Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrate her daughter Royce's first birthday.

In an August interview with PEOPLE, Wilson adorably declared 2023 the "Year of Family" as she and Agruma enjoy life together with Royce and look ahead to tying the knot. “We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family," she said, revealing that the best part of her day is spending time with her daughter after work.

"I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed. She just melts my heart," she shared.

Wilson also spoke about wedding planning and how her busy schedule had prompted Agruma to take the reins.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” she said. “But then she’s like, ‘Look at this venue’ or ‘What do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

The couple, who got engaged at Disneyland on Valentine's Day, has different visions for the nuptials — Wilson wants an elaborate affair, while her fiancée prefers something a bit more low-key. So the actress said they plan to figure out a "compromise" that will make them both happy.

For Halloween this year, the pair did a cute tribute to Wilson's 2022 film Senior Year. In a photo that Wilson shared on Instagram, they wore matching green cheerleader outfits as they embraced and shared a sweet kiss.

"Forgot to say: HAPPY HALLOWEEN," Wilson captioned the snapshot, which she posted a few days after the spooky holiday.

