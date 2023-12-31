Rebel Wilson Celebrates Her Engagement to Ramona Agruma and Daughter Royce's First Birthday in 2023 Recap Post

The actress shared a month-by-month video montage of her favorite moments from 2023 as the year comes to an end

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson celebrates her memorable year in a New Year's Eve post.

Rebel Wilson is looking back on a year filled with happy occasions!

The actress, 43, shared a New Year's Eve post on Sunday featuring a video montage of month-by-month highlights from 2023 — including her Valentine's Day engagement to fiancée Ramona Agruma, her daughter's Royce's first birthday in November and a few career successes.

"1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (REBEL RISING), 1 dating app FLUID, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old! Wow! See you all in 2024!" she wrote, summing up her action-packed year.

Wilson's video kicked off with the couple excitedly jumping up and down at Disneyland as Agruma showed off her engagement ring before taking fans through a rapid-fire look at the rest of the family's 2023.

There were trips, gatherings with friends, lots of playtime with Royce, beach days, sporting events, film shoots and many loved-up moments between Wilson and Agruma.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma pose with baby Royce on Easter.

While there was plenty of joy and excitement in 2023 for Wilson, the busy year also left the actress in need of a relaxing vacation. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram that she jetted off to Fiji with Agruma and Royce, whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.

"After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book REBEL RISING, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing THE DEB in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time!" she wrote, alongside a series of photos from the trip which included spa treatments, beach time, swimming and enjoying the local food.

Ramona Agruma/Instagram Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrate baby Royce's first birthday.

Wilson added, "Thanks to 2023 for showing me that even with a baby, even with tons of stress and pressure, I am pretty strong.”

The upcoming year could be just as memorable for Wilson as she and Agruma are planning their wedding. Although, the Senior Year star told PEOPLE in August that her busy schedule left her little time to dive into the process, prompting Agruma to take the planning reins.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” she shared. “But then she’s like, ‘Look at this venue’ or ‘What do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

Wilson also spoke about how she had declared 2023 the "Year of Family" as she and Agruma spent time with Royce and looked ahead to their nuptials. “We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family," she noted.



