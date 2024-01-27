Rebel Wilson Celebrates Fiancée Ramona Agruma's 40th Birthday with 'Surprise' Las Vegas Weekend

The couple's fun-filled trip included a U2 concert at the Sphere

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her fiancée Ramona Agruma's milestone 40th birthday in Sin City!

The couple began sharing a look at their fun-filled trip to Las Vegas with their followers on their respective Instagram Stories on Friday.

"My surprise birthday weekend has started," Agruma captioned a picture of herself with Wilson, 43, and a group of their friends outside of a private plane.

Wilson danced on the plane in a video on her own Instagram Story, holding what appeared to be a boombox customized with pictures of the couple and a pair of balloons shaped like a four and a zero.

Related: Rebel Wilson Rings in the New Year with Daughter Royce and Fiancé Ramona Agruma: '2024's Already Great!'

When they landed in Vagas, the couple and their friends took in a U2 concert at Sphere Las Vegas, where they spent time in a suite and received a letter from the band's frontman, Bono, before the show, as seen on Wilson's Story.



Agruma received birthday wishes from Wilson for all the world to see, thanks to a digital billboard on the side of Resorts World. "Happy Birthday Ramona xoxo Rebel!" read the message, which was accompanied by a digital picture of the couple.

Their festivities also included a meal at the Las Vegas location of the southern California restaurant Wally's.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson also shared a tribute to her fiancée on Instagram in honor of the occasion. "She’s on the strip! Happy 40th birthday Ramona my darling!!" the Pitch Perfect star captioned a carousel of images of the couple posing with friends and by themselves underneath Agruma's digital birthday message.

Wilson and the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company, went public with their relationship in June 2022 and announced their engagement in February 2023.

Story continues

Before they got engaged, Agruma was by Wilson's side through the journey of welcoming her first daughter via a surrogate. Royce Lillian was born in November 2022.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.