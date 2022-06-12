Rebel Wilson Bares Her Impressively Toned Abs in a New Steamy Instagram

Korin Miller
·1 min read
Rebel Wilson Bares Her Impressively Toned Abs in a New Steamy Instagram

  • Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a quick mirror selfie with her loyal fans, and she is *so* strong.

  • The actress, 42, was showing off her seriously strong core in a crop top.

  • Rebel has lost almost 80 pounds since starting her "Year of Health" journey in 2020, which included changing up her diet, habits, and fitness routines.

Rebel Wilson recently won Netflix as former head high school cheerleader Stephanie in Senior Year. Now, she’s owning the city streets.

The 42-year-old just shared a cool selfie featuring herself working a cute cropped top, as seen in the reflection of a window. Rebel’s flashing some impressively toned abs as she cruises by. “Gone fishing,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

People cheered her on in the comments. “You look so good!” one wrote. “Hot girl alert!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote another. "Ummmm woman! Hook, line, sinker 🔥," commented actor and radio host Brittany Hockley.

Rebel has made it clear she’s put in a lot of hard work to get strong. The actress and comedian previously declared that 2020 was going to be her “Year of Health,” and she did the dang thing. Rebel changed everything from her eating habits to her nutrition to her exercise routines to reach her goals.

"I approached it from all areas ... the biggest thing that I haven't ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side," she told Extra.

A favorite workout for Rebel? It's simple: Walking. "I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health," she said. "They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat."

Rebel has posted plenty of updates for fans on Instagram of herself hiking, and it’s all kinds of inspirational.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel also worked with trainer Jono Castano to do all kinds of workouts, including flipping tires and running stairs like a total boss. Proof:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Here. For. It. You go, Rebel!

