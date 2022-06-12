Rebel Wilson Addresses a Newspaper's Handling of New Romance: 'Trying to Handle It With Grace'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

Getty Rebel Wilson

The manner in which a newspaper handled reporting on Rebel Wilson's new romance is coming under fire.

On Thursday, the Senior Year actress, 42, revealed in an Instagram post that she is dating Ramona Agruma.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," she captioned the picture that showed her smiling alongside her girlfriend.

Days after the star shared news about her relationship, The Sydney Morning Herald published an opinion piece by journalist Andrew Hornery saying that they gave Wilson a two-day deadline to provide a comment before they planned to announce it.

Hornery's article comments on how he felt about Wilson choosing not to collaborate with the publication on announcing her relationship.

"Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new 'Disney Princess'," Hornery wrote. The op-ed also comments on Wilson's past relationship with a man.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebel's online followers criticized the newspaper for how they handled the situation with Wilson, including journalist Kate Doak. She wrote on Twitter: "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to 'out' her."

In response to Kate Doak, Wilson tweeted back to Doak, writing, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Reveals the New Love in Her Life: I Found My 'Disney Princess'

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

The Herald editor Bevan Shields, denied the paper had "outed" Wilson, however, in a statement shared online Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's Desire to Become a Mom Sparked Her Weight Loss – Here's How

"Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man," he wrote. "To say that the Herald 'outed' Wilson is wrong."

"Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response," Shields continued. "I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied."

RELATED: All About Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend

Shields then said that the story that gained traction online is part of "a column in which the writer's interaction with his subjects is often part of the story." He added: "Saturday's piece followed that theme in giving readers insights into our interaction with Wilson and her PR team. This was not a standard news story."

Concluding his message, the editor wrote: "We wish Wilson and Agruma well."

Last month, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rebel Wilson addresses attempt by newspaper to ‘out’ her following online backlash

    Comedian and actor said she is trying to deal with the ‘hard’ situation ‘with grace’

  • Rebel Wilson Just Revealed She Has a New Girlfriend With the Sweetest Instagram Picture

    Rebel Wilson divulged that she is currently dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma in a sweet Instagram tribute and described her as a "Disney princess."

  • Rebel Wilson Came Out Because an Australian Newspaper Threatened to Do It for Her

    A Sydney Morning Herald senior journalist gave the actress a deadline of two days to come out

  • US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed American support for Taiwan on Saturday, suggesting at Asia's premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People's Republic of China. “Our policy hasn't changed, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC,” he said.

  • 13 celebrities, actors and reality stars who have come out in 2022

    To mark Pride Month this year, Insider has listed some of the big names who have opened up about their sexuality or gender identity in 2022.

  • China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

    China's defense minister accused the United States on Sunday of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

  • ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Keeps Box Office Hot With $143 Million Opening

    Universal's trilogy capper conquers the box office while "Top Gun: Maverick" continues its strong run

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Chomps Down on $140 Million-Plus Box Office Opening

    Universal's biggest franchise enjoys another critic-proof launch

  • China warns Taiwan independence would trigger war

    China's defence chief tells the US that Beijing will fight against any Taiwan independence bid.

  • Families of two men missing in Brazil demand answers

    STORY: Phillips and Pereira were on a reporting trip in the Javari Valley, a remote jungle area near the Peruvian and Colombian border that is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people. The wild, unruly region has lured cocaine smugglers, as well as illegal hunters and fishermen.The pair's disappearance has echoed globally, with Brazilian icons from soccer great Pele to singer Caetano Veloso joining politicians, environmentalists and human rights activists in urging President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search for them.State police detectives involved in the investigation have told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fishermen in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation.

  • Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck review, ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’: A self-righteous nose-rub

    2/5 Deprived of any more bed-soiling revelations and desperate to see this sorry circus drag on, the trending bar wants to know... is this Depp’s victory address? Well, possibly

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,