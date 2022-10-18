Rebel Tories ask Labour MPs for help to oust Liz Truss

Liz Truss in Downing Street on Tuesday. She is immune from a no confidence vote from Tory colleagues - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Rebel Tories have been asking Labour MPs to help them overthrow Liz Truss, The Telegraph has been told.

Conservative backbenchers are growing increasingly frustrated with the Prime Minister's leadership, but currently lack any mechanisms to remove her given the one-year immunity she has from a no confidence vote.

As things stand, the only way to oust Ms Truss would be to change the rules - which is a decision that only the executive of the 1922 committee of backbenchers can make - or if she resigns of her own volition.

One Labour MP told The Telegraph: "Tories are speaking to us saying 'this is a complete nightmare and there is no way out'. We are being asked 'can't you do something about her?’"

The MP, who said their colleagues have reported similar experiences, said they were approached by one Red Wall MP whose constituency was in the north and another MP who is a member of the One Nation group of moderates.

The Labour Party could table a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons in the hope that Tory MPs would be prepared to vote against the Government.

It was traditionally the case that losing a vote of no confidence would trigger a general election. However, the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 removed the prerogative power to dissolve Parliament.

A Labour source said: "There is very little Labour can do. Even a vote of no confidence doesn't have the constitutional standing that it used to. The Tory party are the ones that elected her, they need to get rid of her."

On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer claimed that some Tory MPs believe a "change of government to Labour might be a good idea".

The Labour leader said Tory MPs have “got to make a decision” on whether to “put their party first or their country first”, adding: “At the moment, they’re putting their party first.”

He told the BBC: "Quite a lot of them are saying, behind the scenes, we do think a change of government to Labour might be a good idea, but it wouldn’t be good for our party. That is the wrong way round."

It came as Labour announced its plan to force a vote on fracking in the House of Commons, which would be binding and could reintroduce a ban on the practice introduced by the Conservatives after the 2019 election.

The plan relies on 35 or more Conservative MPs siding with Labour in the Commons on Wednesday on a motion to let the Opposition schedule another vote next month.

Labour hopes the vote will force Tory rebels on fracking into the open, after one told The Telegraph they had the numbers to defeat the Government if a vote ever takes place.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has said he does not intend to allow a vote, despite clamour from the Tory benches over the prospect of fracking in the countryside.

A Labour source said: "We know that Tory MPs are privately terrified that fracking is unpopular in their constituencies.

"They know that fracking is unsafe, expensive, and dangerous. We urge Conservative MPs to honour their pledge and vote with us."

It also emerged that Jeremy Hunt held talks with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, on Tuesday.

The get-together, just 24 hours after Sir Graham met Ms Truss, added to speculation in Westminster about the Prime Minister’s position.

Treasury sources insisted it was a routine briefing for the Chancellor ahead of him addressing the committee today/Wed.

Also on Tuesday, Eddie Hughes and Karl McCartney, both former ministers who backed neither of the final two candidates in the leadership race, were elected to the 1922 committee.

Mr McCartney joked he had been elected unopposed, which was “the best type of election”, amid talk of MPs organising the coronation of a new leader if the Prime Minister is ousted.