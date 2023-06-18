‘Rebel Moon’ First Look: Behind the Scenes of Zack Snyder’s Netflix Space Opera

After directing “Army of the Dead” for Netflix in 2021, Zack Snyder is preparing to return to the streaming service for his next blockbuster. The “Justice League” director’s latest film is “Rebel Moon,” an original sci-fi epic that he co-wrote and directed and is set to stream this December.

Netflix used its TUDUM fan event in Brazil on Saturday as an opportunity to give fans a first look at the new film. In lieu of a trailer, Netflix released a new behind-the-scenes video that shows Snyder and his team creating the intergalactic world of the new space opera.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from IndieWire

The official synopsis for “Rebel Moon” reads, When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

“Rebel Moon” is written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

Snyder has previously stated that he views the project as an homage to George Lucas (and the filmmakers who influenced Lucas), and hopes that he can build “Rebel Moon” into his own sci-fi franchise that exists on the same scale as “Star Wars.”

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a ‘Star Wars’ fan,” Snyder said when the project was announced in 2021. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

“Rebel Moon” streams exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 22. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.