Rebel Mining Company Exhibiting at Mining Disrupt 2022

Rebel Mines will be exhibiting at Mining Disrupt, the world's largest Bitcoin mining expo. The event takes place in Miami, Florida from July 26-28th 2022 at the Miami Convention Center.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Jackson, Wyoming based Rebel Mining Company (RMC) is getting set to exhibit at the world's largest Bitcoin mining expo, Mining Disrupt. RMC recently announced its plan for rapid expansion of its data center operations. Now, they are taking their message to America's unofficial Bitcoin capital, Miami.

To book an in-person meeting with the executives of Rebel Mining Company at Mining Disrupt or for information about mining, please visithttps://rebelmines.io/miningdisrupt or stop by booth 258 at the Expo.

Rebel Mining Company, Thursday, July 14, 2022, Press release picture

Rebel Mining Company's next step is to get in front of an engaged audience of crypto currency miners to share their vision and experience. With that in mind, they have secured a title sponsorship at Mining Disrupt in Miami, Florida. Now in its fourth year, Mining Disrupt is hailed as the world's largest bitcoin mining conference and expo, the perfect platform to share their vision.

Mining Disrupt will take place at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida, from July 26 to July 28th, 2022. This year's expo will feature a 250,000 square foot mining container showcase, keynote speakers, a cigar lounge, pool party, as well as thousands of confirmed attendees, vendors, and investors. Anyone interested in substantially scaling their crypto currency mining operation should attend the event and schedule times to meet with the executives in attendance from Rebel Mining Company.

In addition to dozens of cutting-edge exhibits and keynote speakers, attendees will also have access to discussion panels and interactive opportunities to ask questions from the experts in attendance. Rebel Mining Company's COO, Mason LeGrange, will be delivering a speech about "Navigating a Maturing Industry" and RMC's Director of Energy Solutions, Jordan Collins, will be sitting on a Panel called "The Bitcoin Mining Beef", a first of its kind, unscripted discussion panel on carbon-neutral, sustainable and grid energy. Any attendees interested in hearing these two speak, are encouraged to attend these highly engaging and informative sessions.

About Rebel Mining Company:

Rebel Mining Company offers turnkey colocation solutions for digital currency miners. For more information, visit https://rebelmines.io or stop by booth 258 at the Expo.

About Mining Disrupt:

Mining Disrupt is the world's largest Bitcoin mining conference and expo. The event takes place in Miami, Florida from July 26th to July 28th, 2022. For more information, scheduling, and tickets, visit https://miningdisrupt.com

CONTACT: info@rebelmines.io

SOURCE: Rebel Mining Company



https://www.accesswire.com/708635/Rebel-Mining-Company-Exhibiting-at-Mining-Disrupt-2022

