Rebel Drama From Grey's Boss, Starring Katey Sagal, Gets Series Order at ABC

ABC is feeling very rebellious: The Alphabet network has given a straight-to-series order to Rebel, a new drama starring Katey Sagal (The Conners) and written by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

The series, inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, follows Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. “She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves,” per the official synopsis. “When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”

The cast also includes John Corbett (Sex and the City), Andy Garcia (Ballers), James Lesure (Las Vegas), Tamala Jones (Castle), Sam Palladio (Nashville), Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead, Gracepoint),Â Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) and Ariela Barer (Runaways).

“The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description,” Vernoff said in a statement. “Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her. I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing.”

Rebel is slated to premiere on ABC in 2021.

