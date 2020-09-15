Rebel alliance: the Tory politicians opposing new Brexit bill

Boris Johnson might have taken over from Theresa May with a pledge to be a very different kind of prime minister, but there is one part of her legacy he has been unable to shake off – threats of rebellion from Tory MPs over Brexit.

Next week, Johnson faces a potentially tricky vote on an amendment to the government’s internal market bill, which paves the way for ministers to breach international law by unilaterally unravelling sections of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On Monday night, 30 Conservatives abstained on the vote in the Commons on the bill, and two – Sir Roger Gale and Andrew Percy – voted against. The bill eventually passed with a majority of 77 but the vote fails to end the tension within the party on the issue. In another parallel with May, Johnson faces objections from two separate groups among his MPs. Here are some of the malcontents.

Bob Neill

While a knighted Tory parliamentarian of 14 years standing – he is officially Sir Robert Neill – might seem an unlikely rebel, the Bromley and Chislehurst MP is a former Brexit sceptic and was among 14 Conservatives famously pictured on the Daily Telegraph front page in November 2017 as a “Brexit mutineer”.

Neill, a barrister who chairs the justice select committee, has been an outspoken critic of the government’s plan to potentially break international law and is the lead signatory of an amendment to the internal market bill, the legislative vehicle for the No 10 plan, which would seek to curtail it. He abstained on Monday.

Geoffrey Cox

Not officially a rebel, in that he has been careful to only say so far that he cannot support the internal market bill as it stands – keeping open the possibility of abstention or a change of heart if the measure is tweaked – the theatrically voiced former attorney general is nonetheless an unwelcome addition to the list of dissenters for Johnson.

The Torridge and West Devon MP, a leading criminal and civil barrister, was attorney general under Johnson amid the key stages of Brexit, and also advised him that proroguing parliament last year was legal – which the supreme court disagreed with. His decision to speak out will confirm some suspicions that Cox was replaced as attorney general by Suella Braverman, a more junior lawyer, as she is seen as more malleable by No 10. He abstained on Monday.

Tobias Ellwood

A former defence minister, who lost his government role when Johnson took over as PM, Ellwood now chairs the Commons defence committee and is a powerful backbench voice. He is also clear on Johnson’s proposal to break international law, calling it the “Nixonian Madman Theory” of negotiation.

The Bournemouth East MP is relatively low-profile as a politician but received public acclaim in 2017 when he tried to resuscitate Keith Palmer, the police constable fatally stabbed by a lone terrorist who attacked the Houses of Parliament. He abstained on Monday.

