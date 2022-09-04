Rebekah Vardy 'will not appeal' High Court ruling in Wagatha Christie saga

Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on the fourth day of the high-profile trial against Coleen Rooney who is being sued for libel by Rebekah Vardy after Mrs Rooney publicly accused her of leaking private stories to the press in London, United Kingdom on May 13, 2022 - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Rebekah Vardy has drawn a line under the "Wagatha Christie" saga, it has emerged.

The footballer's wife will not appeal the High Court ruling that saw her lose the libel dispute against Coleen Rooney, it has been reported.

The 40-year-old wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy sued Coleen for libel after she claimed that stories were being leaked by Vardy’s account - claims which Vardy denied.

However, in July a High Court judge ruled that Rooney’s claim was "substantially true."

A source told The Sun: "It’s all over and Becky wants to move on. She is extremely frustrated with lawyers and the legal process so hell would freeze over before she wanted to go back into court.

Coleen Rooney and her husband, Derby County Manager Wayne Rooney, leave the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, Britain, May 17, 2022 - Hannah Mckay

"At the moment she is enjoying being a mother, and a wife. She was pregnant with her youngest child when this whole thing blew up and she is two now.

"So Becky is enjoying spending time with her and her other children — and does not want another legal fight to get in the way."

Rooney’s allegations came following a sting operation in 2019 to find out who had been giving stories about her personal life to the press.

However, the judge said Vardy’s evidence should be treated with "very considerable caution" and accused her of deleting WhatsApp messages central to the case - as well as accusing her then agent Caroline Watt of deliberately dropping her phone in the sea.

"In my judgement it is likely that Mrs Vardy deliberately deleted her WhatsApp chat with Ms Watt, and that Ms Watt deliberately dropped her phone in the sea."

Following the ruling, Vardy said: "I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached.

"It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge's finding."

Mrs Vardy also claimed the judge "got it wrong" following the verdict.

While saying she was "pleased" with the verdict, Mrs Rooney said: "It was not a case I ever sought or wanted.

"I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others.

"Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs Vardy.

"This left me with no alternative but to go through with the case to defend myself and to end the repeated leaking of my private information to The Sun."

Ms Vardy has been contacted for comment.