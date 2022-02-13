Rebecca Searing: Woman charged with murder of man found injured at her home

(Essex Police)

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found in her home suffering injuries.

Rebecca Searing, 51, was arrested at the scene in Harlow after paramedics battled in vain to save the life of the injured man in the early hours.

Essex Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to an address in Ryecroft shortly before 2.20am yesterday (Saturday 12 February) to reports of a man in his 50s injured.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics he later died.”

DCI Andy Clarkson, who’s leading the investigation, said: “I know this will be concerning to people living in the Ryecroft area, but I don’t believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public.

“We’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“A team of specialist detectives and staff are working to establish what led up to this man’s death and are making good progress.

“I need anyone who heard or saw anything, has any CCTV or doorbell footage, or has any other information to contact us.”

Searing is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/37299/22.You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.