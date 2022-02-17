Rebecca Minkoff Counts Down to Next NFT Drop at The Snow Lodge in Aspen

Rebecca Minkoff’s next NFT collection is almost here.

In celebration of the upcoming launch, the designer-entrepreneur has partnered with The Snow Lodge, a restaurant and entertainment concept from the team behind The Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., at the St. Regis Aspen Resort for a President’s Day Weekend full of programming.

Included in the program is a retail pop-up in partnership with Klarna, a VIP dinner and a series of performances from singers and DJs. The weekend will serve as the official countdown to Minkoff’s second NFT collection drop on March 16, during Crypto Fashion Week.

“As a brand and leader in the industry, we are consistently identifying creative ways to celebrate and showcase our innovation within the fashion space,” Minkoff said. “The Snow Lodge felt like the perfect venue encompassing culture, art and style to kick off our official countdown to our second NFT collection drop and celebrate the future of our brand.”

The long weekend will kick off with a VIP dinner with a DJ set by Mia Moretti and an intimate live performance by Paris Jackson on Thursday. The next day will be followed up by another DJ set from the up-and-coming DJ Blu DeTiger at The Snow Lodge.

Saturday afternoon will have an après ski performance by Bob Moses in the courtyard of The St. Regis, followed by an evening club set at The Snow Lodge. Rising star Amémé, founder of creative collective One Tribe, will perform a DJ set on Sunday. Amémé is also a part of the roster for the upcoming 2022 Coachella weekend in April.

Throughout the weekend, the Rebecca Minkoff retail pop-up, which is in partnership with Klarna, will be in a yurt in the courtyard of The St. Regis, open from 2 to 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

“I love partnering with other entrepreneurial women and am so excited for the program we’ve curated with Rebecca Minkoff for President’s Day Weekend,” said Jayma Cardoso, owner of The Surf Lodge and The Snow Lodge. “At The Snow Lodge, we always focus on creating a sense of discovery whether through our art series, music lineup or the partners we work with. We’re thrilled for our guests to experience and discover a brand that we love.”

