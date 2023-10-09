Rebecca Loos responds to claims she ‘lied’ about David Beckham ‘affair’

(Instagram/Rebecca Loos)

Rebecca Loos cryptically addressed claims that she “lied” about having an affair with David Beckham after speculation resurfaced following the release of his Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

In 2003, the former PA, now 46, was accused of having a four-month affair with the sports star when he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid while his wife Victoria remained in England with their two sons.

In the years since the scandal, Loos moved to Norway where she lives with her husband and two sons. However, she now finds herself in the spotlight again as the docuseries addresses her and David’s alleged relationship (but never mentions her by name).

Since its release, she has been targeted by online trolls who have questioned the validity of her claims that they had a relationship.

One commented on a recent Instagram post: “Nowhere have I seen an admittance that the story was true.”

Replying to the remark another social media user penned: “if it wasn’t true then they would have sued for defamation”.

The response earned a “like” from Loos, who responded to the remark with a prayer hands emoji.

In the docuseries, Victoria revealed how the affair allegations impacted her and David’s relationship, explaining that it was the “hardest period” of their marriage.

She shared: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

“It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

In the documentary, David also addresses how the speculation affected them individually and in their marriage.

He said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now