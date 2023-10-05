What is Rebecca Loos doing now?

Lalo Yasky - Getty Images

Earlier this week David Beckham's eagerly anticipated documentary Beckham finally dropped on Netflix. The four-part series sees David discuss the highs and lows of his career, bringing up his four children and his marriage to Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham.

David and Victoria don't shy away from discussing the difficult periods in their marriage, including the time David was accused of having an affair with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos in 2004. Loos had alleged she was having an affair with David, selling her story to the News of The World and Sky News.

David has always denied the allegations, and during the documentary he and Victoria referred to that period of time as the "hardest" in the marriage.

Following her claims, Rebecca went onto become a reality star, but where is she now? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Rebecca Loos?

46-year-old Rebecca Loos is most well known for alleging she had an affair with David Beckham, which he has always denied.

Rebecca is Dutch but she grew up in Madrid, and worked as David Beckham's personal assistant and translator when he first moved over to Madrid to play for Real Madrid in 2003.

She happens to be second cousins with Piers Morgan and is also known for her appearances on numerous reality shows

What has Rebecca Loos said about her alleged affair with David Beckham?

In 2004, David Beckham's former personal assistant Rebecca alleged to have had an affair with the footballer.

Loos claimed the two got together in a Madrid night club while David was playing for Real Madrid and wife Victoria Beckham was living in the UK along with the couple's two sons.

She shared her story with the now-defunct News of The World and Sky News. While appearing on Sky News, Rebecca told the broadcaster David was an "amazing lover" and went onto describe the first time they got together.

"We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed… we just connected," she said. "I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong… people were aware and they weren’t very happy."

At the time David denied all allegations, calling them "ludicrous" and said he was in a "happy marriage".

Now in 2023, as part of his new documentary Beckham, David has addressed the allegations again, saying there were some "horrible stories" being printed about him at the time which really impacted his marriage to Victoria.

"Erm… there were some horrible stories that were difficult to, erm, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," he explained. "I don't know how we got through it, in all honestly. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family."

Victoria added it was the "hardest period" of their marriage as it felt like the "world was against" them.

Where is Rebecca Loos now?

Following the allegations she made against David, Rebecca went onto become a reality star.

In 2004 she starred in Channel 5's On The Farm where she appeared alongside a number of celebrities including Vanilla Ice, Jeff Brazier, and Debbie McGee, where they lived and worked on a farm together. She also appeared on Channel 4's Extreme Celebrity Detox that same year.

Rebecca was one of the contestants on the very first season ITV's Celebrity Love Island in 2005, aka the OG Love Island.

She later starred in the Dutch version of Temptation Island, The X Factor: Battle of The Stars, New Zealand reality show Treasure Island: Pirates of the Pacific, the Spanish version of Survivor, Sky's Cirque de Celebrite and the Dutch version of 71 Degrees North.

While filming 71 Degrees North in 2008, Rebecca met her now husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa, who is a Norwegian doctor. The couple are still together and have two sons and live in Norway.

Rebecca has not returned to reality TV and instead works as a yoga and meditation teacher.

Beckham is available on Netflix now

