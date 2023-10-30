Rebecca Loos accuses David Beckham of 'spinning narrative' in Netflix docuseries

Rebecca Loos has accused David Beckham of “spinning a narrative” to make her look like “the bad person” after he addressed their alleged affair in his four-part Netflix docuseries.

The series, titled Beckham, has brought renewed attention to her claims that she had an affair with the footballing superstar while he played for Real Madrid and she was his PA.

Loos, 46, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news in 2004 when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that the former England footballer had cheated on his wife Victoria with her.

Beckham has always denied the alleged affair, branding the claims "ludicrous".

That period is revisited in the Netflix series, in which the ex-footballer discusses how hard it was for him to go to work at that time and the former Spice Girl reveals it was "the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us and... we were against each other."

Addressing the claims, Loos said she was “very surprised” by the pair’s “choice of words” throughout the docuseries.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 47-year-old said: “I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life.

“But when this documentary came I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me about the angle they used and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is and how he makes me look like the bad person.

“Of course I am also guilty, but it takes two tango and I never denied it. He said the claims are ludicrous - but ludicrous is not denying it.”

Asked if she regretted speaking publicly about her claims, Loos said: "I wish I had done it in a different way, at the time the advice I was given this was the way to go about it. All the power was with the media...nowadays all the power is with the lawyers and everyone goes legal, which is a much safer route.

"I kind of wish I'd taken that route, but I can't go back in time."

Loos admitted that she wasn’t given prior warning about the alleged affair being mentioned in the docuseries but wasn’t upset as she “didn't give them warning when I went public” bringing her story to the News of the World in 2004.

Since the docuseries made its debut on the streaming service earlier this month, Loos revealed that she has been subjected to a horrific campaign of online trolling.

She added: “I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram and this awful trolling and read about it in the papers with others, I never experienced it because 20 years ago we never had social media.”

Asked if there is anything she wants to say to Beckham, Loos said: "I don't really want to say anything to them. But what I would like to say is, I think by him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it's OK to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give.

"My message is, you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on, and that's what I'm teaching my kids."

Loos is now a mother to two sons, aged 14 and 11, and discussing how they have reacted, she said: "I told them about the documentary, what had been said and how it made mummy feel.

"I said I feel that it's very unfair, because of the way I'm being treated now, and the bullying I'm getting and the trolling, and I want to say something, and I'm going to do an interview so there might be some media and how do you feel about that?

"And so my youngest son said 'Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too.' My oldest son said: 'Well I don't really know anything about Beckham. It's not like it's Messi."