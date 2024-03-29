Rebecca Hall Explains Why Being a Working Mom in Her 'Crazy' Job Is a 'Blessing and a Curse' (Exclusive)

The 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' actress is mom to 5-year-old daughter Ida

Monica Schipper/WireImage Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall is opening up about balancing her career with her responsibilities as a mom.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire actress, 41, discussed her feelings about being both an actress and a mom to her 5-year-old daughter Ida, whom she shares with husband Morgan Spector, 43.

"You can't be a responsible parent and not observe how crazy this job and this lifestyle is and try and set boundaries so that you're never that far away," Hall tells PEOPLE.

"I think it's both a blessing and a curse," she admits. "Sometimes, it's very difficult and you're away a lot and you have a very unusual life and there's a lot of travel and my family comes with me and they adapt."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

"But other times, it's a blessing because you work for a while and then you have months and months where you don't work and you don't have to work."

The proud mom adds she's "lucky" to be in the position to have extended time off.

"I paint when I'm at home to keep myself busy and then, I can go and pick my daughter up from school. I still feel like I've done something creative and I've done some work in the day that I'm not away," Hall says.

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Hall elaborated on her quiet country life with Spector and their daughter elsewhere in the interview.

"I like to live pretty quietly, but I also don't like to just do that," says Hall. "I like to have the option to then dip into a lot of culture in the city, and we live close enough that we can do that and just go and be out and see friends and do that for a while."

"I have my fill of that, and then I'm like, 'Right, back into hibernation!' " she adds.

