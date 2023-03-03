Find Out Which of Reba McEntire's Costars Says He 'Would Do Anything' for a Reba Revival

Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California.

Marsaili McGrath/Getty Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers

Her roots may be planted in the past, but the need for a Reba revival is growing fast.

After Reba McEntire revealed plans to revive the WB/CW family sitcom last year, her onscreen son-in-law Steve Howey told Entertainment Tonight he "would do anything" to see what his character Van Montgomery is up to all these years later.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," said Howey, 45. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

RELATED: Reba McEntire Wants to Bring Back Her Reba Sitcom: 'We've Really Been Trying Hard to Do a Reboot'

McEntire, 67, previously said they've "really been trying hard to do a reboot" as she appeared on The Bobby Bones Show last July, adding: "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

The Grammy Award winner starred as middle-aged suburban Houston mom Reba Hart in the self-titled series, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007.

REBA

Andrew Eccles/Fox Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

After her husband of 20 years, Brock (Christopher Rich), gets his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman) pregnant, Reba navigates being a single mom who works hard, loves her kids and never stops. Meanwhile, her teen daughter Cheyenne (JoAnna García Swisher) and high school boyfriend Van (Howey) are also expecting a baby.

RELATED: Reba Reunion! Reba McEntire and Costar Melissa Peterman Set to Team Up for New Lifetime Movie

Reba also starred Scarlett Pomers as middle child Kyra and Mitch Holleman as youngest son Jake.

García Swisher, 43, previously told PEOPLE she's also in for a reboot. "I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she said in Sept. 2021.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire Reveals How She Raised Her Son Shelby to Not Be a 'Spoiled Brat'

"It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," added García Swisher. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Howey can be seen in True Lies, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.