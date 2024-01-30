Reba McEntire to Star in NBC Sitcom Pilot From Reba EP

Reba McEntire is reuniting with an old friend on a new TV show.

The country music legend is set to star in a new NBC sitcom, TVLine has learned, with Reba veteran Kevin Abbott signed on as writer and executive producer.

NBC has ordered a pilot for the untitled multi-cam comedy, which stars McEntire as a woman who “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had,” according to the official description.

McEntire, of course, is no stranger to the small screen. In addition to selling tens of millions of albums as a country music superstar, McEntire starred in the self-titled sitcom Reba, which ran for six seasons on The WB. She later headlined the ABC comedy Malibu Country and recently recurred on CBS’ Young Sheldon and joined the cast of ABC’s Big Sky for its third and final season.

McEntire also serves as a coach on NBC’s The Voice and reunited with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman in last year’s Lifetime movie The Hammer. She’s set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII next month.

