Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl, plus Post Malone and Andra Day performances

LOS ANGELES — Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Usher.

Andra Day will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame performances that will air on CBS.

Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He’ll follow his “CODA” film castmate and Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who took on the role last year.

Model-dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by actor-dancer Shaheem Sanchez.

Emmy winner Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

McEntire, a three-time Grammy winner, has become a country music icon with more than 30 studio albums that includes a variety of hits such as “Fancy,” “Consider Me Gone” and “Does He Love You.”

The highly decorated performer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received a Kennedy Center honor in 2018. She starred in the Broadway musical “Annie Get Your Gun” and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role on television series “Reba.” She also released her latest album “ Not That Fancy ” and new book last year.

Post Malone, a 10-time Grammy nominee, has recorded multiple hits including “Congratulations” with Quavo, “rockstar” with 21 Savage and “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee from the 2018 animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The singer-rapper-songwriter released his fifth studio album “Austin” last year.

Usher previously announced his ninth studio album "Coming Home" will be released the same day as the Super Bowl. He described his upcoming album as a "love letter … to the legacy of my career."

