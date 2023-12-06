Reba McEntire roots for her bottom 4 singer on 'The Voice': 'This is a shame'

It was a golden night for Team Niall on “The Voice.”

Coach Niall Horan was spared the agony of having to watch his contestants land on the chopping block during the first results show of the season Tuesday night. The top 12 contestants learned if their Monday performances were enough to secure them a spot in the top 9 semifinals.

Luckily for Horan, all three of his singers were swiftly voted through to the next round: soul-rocker Nini Iris, alt-rock powerhouse Huntley and soul-pop maven Mara Justine.

“Your team is unscathed. You’re moving on,” host Carson Daly said later in the show, to which Horan replied, “Thank you to America for voting.”

Justine, who was stolen by Horan from Team Legend, shared what Horan’s mentorship has meant to her.

“Niall has helped me so much with so many different things,” Justine said. “Just his presence alone is so calming. I feel like him really believing in me has really helped with my confidence onstage.”

Here’s what else went down on Tuesday’s episode.

Which singers on 'The Voice' landed in bottom four?

The four unlucky singers who found themselves in danger of being sent home included Team Reba singer Jordan Rainer, Team Legend singer AZÁN and Team Gwen’s Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae.

The contestants made their bid for viewers’ Instant Save vote with passionate performances of “Blame It on Your Heart” by Patty Loveless, “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande, “More Than Words” by Extreme and “Love Takes Time” by Mariah Carey, respectively.

For coach Reba McEntire, Rainer was the total package with her infectious showmanship.

“This is a shame if she goes home tonight,” McEntire said. “You have worked your butt off. You are so talented. You play so many instruments. Your personality is perfect for America.”

Who won the Instant Save on 'The Voice'?

After their performances, the bottom four contestants gathered onstage to give some parting words to their coaches before Daly revealed the winner of the Instant Save.

Despite the uncertainty she faced, Rainer remained determined in her message to McEntire.

“Thank you for believing in me. Thank you so much for being an incredible inspiration to me,” Rainer told McEntire. “If this is where the journey ends for me, if I get knocked down, us southeast Oklahomans we know how to get back up.”

McEntire gushed about Rainer’s drive as a musician.

“You’ve got the work ethic that I absolutely admire and adore,” McEntire said. “No matter what happens tonight, I know you’re going to go (far).”

Turns out, Rainer won’t be going very far. The country singer won the Instant Save, saving her from elimination.

