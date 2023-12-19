Reba McEntire Reveals Her Secret to Feeling Joyful and Reflects on Her First-Ever Season on “The Voice” (Exclusive)

McEntire caught up with PEOPLE at 'The Voice,' where two Team Reba contestants are in the finale

Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire has a whole lot to smile about these days.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Monday night's episode of The Voice, the country superstar opened up about the things in her life that bring her joy.

"I'm at a really good place in my life," McEntire, 68, says.

"I'm happy, I'm in love. My kids are all healthy. My family's healthy. So I'm happy," adds the "I'm a Survivor" singer, who's dating actor Rex Linn.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

As for The Voice, McEntire has two contestants heading into Tuesday night's finale: Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh. On Monday night, they each put on two stunning performances. For Roar, it was covers of "Nights in White Satin" and "More Than a Feeling," while Leigh sang "Desperado" and "Suspicious Minds."

Win or lose on Tuesday night, McEntire — who is a first-time coach this season — says Team Reba will "go eat pizza and have fun."

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend

Looking forward, the "Fancy" performer is currently prepping her contestants for this season's finale.

"They're nervous. Absolutely. And I'm just telling 'em, get out there and have fun. You're prepared, you're ready to go. You know what you're doing. Focus. Get out there and have fun," she says.

Reflecting on the past several weeks, McEntire's favorite part about joining fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan for season 24 was making new friends.

"Working with the contestants, hanging out with the coaches. I've had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful. I've gotten to meet so many people that I'll never forget," she says.

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images Reba McEntire

And as the end of the year approaches, McEntire has already planned her personal and professional New Years resolutions.

"Professional would be to continue doing what I love to do. Say no to the things that won't be fun. Say yes to the things that will be," she says. "Personal is to have fun — just continue being happy and healthy. That's what I pray for daily."

The Voice finale airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC with Roar, Leigh, Huntley (Team Niall), Mara Justine (Team Niall) and Lila Forde (Team Legend) vying for the winning title.

