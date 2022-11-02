Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts, including in Raleigh. Here are the new dates.

Country superstar Reba McEntire is postponing three of her concerts, including Thursday’s show at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, she announced Wednesday.

“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows,” McEntire said in a tweet. “Thank you for understanding.”

The postponed shows are:

Raleigh (Nov. 3, rescheduled Dec. 3)

Columbus, Ohio (Nov. 4, rescheduled for Dec. 2)

Indianapolis, Ind. (Nov. 5, rescheduled for Dec. 16).

All previously purchased tickets and parking mobile passes can be used for the new date. Ticketholders will receive more information.

The announcement did not address shows next weekend, starting Nov. 10 at Hertz Arena, in Estero, Fla.

“Reba: Live in Concert” kicked of Oct. 13 in Lafayette with a slew of her greatest hits. The Queen of Country has sold more than 75 million recrods, notched 25 No. 1 songs and has starred in an array of TV shows and films.