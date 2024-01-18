Reba McEntire, Post Malone & Andra Day Set For Super Bowl Pre-Game Performances
Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will kick off this year’s Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas with pre-game performances, the NFL announced today.
McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Day take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
This year’s big game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, airing on CBS. Usher headlines the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, as previously announced.
Emmy Award-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Both the pregame and the Halftime shows will feature American Sign Language performances.
