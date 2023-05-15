Reba McEntire Joins NBC’s ‘The Voice’ as Season 24 Coach

Reba McEntire will take a seat in one of the red chairs as a coach for Season 24 of NBC’s Emmy Award- winning musical competition series “The Voice” airing this fall.

The country superstar, multi-media entertainment mogul and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, who served as a mentor in Season 23, will join returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

The announcement was made during NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam Sher.

Season 23’s live shows will kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a performance-packed two-hour semi-final. The top 8 artists will perform live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

The current season is the #1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.

