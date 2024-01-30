Reba McEntire to Headline New Sitcom a Decade After Her Last Turn as a TV Leading Lady — Get the Details!

McEntire, whose last leading role was on ABC's 'Malibu Country' in 2013, is set to helm an untitled pilot for a multi-camera sitcom

Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is headed back to television with a brand new sitcom!

On Monday, NBCUniversal announced that the country singer, 68, will helm an untitled pilot for a multi-camera sitcom, more than a decade after her last leading role on a series.

"Reba inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had," the logline reads.

In addition to starring on the sitcom, McEntire will executive produce alongside her former Reba EPs Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Julie Abbott will also executive produce the sitcom.

NBC did not indicate that any other other episodes have been ordered for the NBC comedy yet, nor has filming begun.

NBC Universal Reba McEntire

Over 20 years ago, the "I'm a Survivor" artist took on the role of a middle-aged Texan and newly turned single mom coming to terms with the end of her marriage following her husband's infidelity and her daughter's teen pregnancy in Reba. The Emmy-nominated sitcom ran for six seasons on The WB and The CW from 2001 to 2007.

In 2012, she starred in ABC's Malibu Country as a woman scorned by her country music star husband. However the sitcom was short-lived and concluded after one season.



McEntire also starred on ABC's Big Sky during the show’s third season, which aired in September 2022, and currently serves as a coach on NBC's The Voice. The singing competition series is preparing to kick off its 25th season on Feb. 26, which will be McEntire's second as a coach.



McEntire has been vocal about her hopes for a Reba reboot in the years following the original series.

During a July 2022 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, the actress opened up about her efforts to put together a new series.

"We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," she confessed. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

McEntire also spoke of the series' cast, which also included Christopher Rich as Reba's ex-husband Brock Enroll Hart and Melissa Peterman as his new girlfriend-turned-wife Barbra Jean Hart (née Booker).

"It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people," she said. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day."

Getty Images Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman and Dolly Parton on 'Reba'

She wasn't the only cast member calling for the show's resurrection.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher spoke about working with McEntire and the idea of rebooting the beloved series in an interview on The Art of Kindness podcast in February 2022.

"She's so powerful because she walks the walk. I get so excited when people ask me how she is. I'll happily go on glowingly about this woman. She's so strong even in uncertain moments, and she's super grateful and gracious and kind," Swisher, 42, said at the time. "I really wouldn't take her in a dogfight. Don't underestimate her. She's so strong. But I think she would win that dogfight not by beating the crap out of you. She would [with], you know, love. She's just a really special human."

On the topic of bringing back Reba, Swisher said at the time, "Are you kidding me? We'd love to do!"

