Reba has arrived! The Voice mega mentor is brought to tears during Team Blake's Knockout round

Reba McEntire is in the house! Or, I guess, technically, she's in The Voice sound stages. Regardless, it's exciting news. Reba joins season 23 of The Voice as the mega mentor for this season's Knockouts. While contestants will still be paired up to perform head-to-head like in the Battles, this time, each contestant gets to choose their own song to perform — which means advice from an iconic musician, the Queen of Country herself, is most welcome.

But this is not Reba's first spin around The Voice. In fact, during rehearsals for the Team Blake Knockout matchup between Kylee Dayne and Walker Wilson, Blake Shelton whips out some footage from way back in season 1, when Reba came on the show as the first Team Advisor for Team Blake in the very first round of Battles. "We look like babies!" Reba exclaims when she gets a look at herself and Blake from 10 years ago. Blake's embarrassed, but Reba loves it: "It's cute!" she tells him when he tries to turn it off. The close friends are happy to bring their Voice relationship full circle on Blake's final season.

THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Premiere" Episode 2311 -- Pictured: Reba McEntire -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Tyler Golden/NBC Reba McEntire

Perhaps it's this trip down memory lane that primes Reba for getting emotional during Kylee Dayne's rehearsal. Kylee takes a big risk and decides to go all out for her Knockout: She's singing Celine Dion's version of Eric Carmen's "All By Myself." That's a doozy to take on! Kylee feels connected to the lyrics since she's felt like an outcast more than once. Plus, she really wants to make an impression vocally. Even in her rehearsal, she succeeds! After hitting that huge high note at the end, Reba yells "holy crap!" and practically jumps out of her seat to give Kyle a hug. The country legend is in tears. "You really touched my heart," she tells the 20-year-old singer-songwriter before launching into how important it is to get the audience to feel the emotion and story of the song you're performing.

Kylee Dayne BROUGHT DOWN THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/iy9knWnFP9 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 18, 2023

While Wilson Walker sounds right at home in his rendition of "I Ain't Living Long Like This" by Waylon Jennings (a Reba favorite, she tells him), the rehearsal is a sign for how the actual performances go. The coaches are floored with Kylee's bold song choice and the fact that she had this kind of voice the entire time (Kelly Clarkson compares her to both Dion and Mariah Carey). Blake doesn't shed tears like his mega mentor did, but he still recognizes that Kylee "sang the hell out of the song" and declares her the winner — she's moving on to the Playoff round.

