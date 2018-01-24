Reath, Waters lead LSU past Texas A&M, 77-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Duop Reath turned in a second straight dominant performance around the basket and his LSU teammates didn't let this one go to waste.

Reath scored 21, Tremont Waters added 15 points and LSU snapped a three-game skid with a 77-65 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

''I just had to be aggressive, finish through contact, go straight up, just be confident in my shot,'' said Reath, who complemented several authoritative dunks with effective jump hooks from close range. ''I'd like to thank my teammates, especially the point guards, for getting me the ball.''

One game after scoring 31 in a loss at Vanderbilt, Reath made 9 of 14 shots and also grabbed eight rebounds. He scored the game's first four points and helped LSU (12-7, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) build an early double-digit lead in a wire-to-wire victory.

''He made a couple of good post moves. He got into their body and made post moves and so he's playing really, really well right now,'' LSU coach Will Wade said.

Waters also had nine assists and eight steals for LSU. His highlights included two breakaway layups he created with steals and a 3 with the shot clock winding down from about 25 feet with a little more than two minutes remaining.

''We had a hard time guarding him,'' Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said, noting that Waters' primary defender, Admon Gilder, recently came back from arthroscopic knee surgery. ''Waters was a little bit too much for him.''

Waters' steals accounted for nearly half of Texas A&M's 20 turnovers, which effectively negated the Aggies' 50-30 advantage in rebounding.

''That's just too many turnovers to give yourself a chance to win against a team like LSU, especially here,'' Kennedy said.

Aaron Epps added 12 points - including seven in the final minutes - for the Tigers, who won an SEC game at home for the first time in four tries.