The reasons why holiday crisps taste so good abroad – and the best bags to try

Somehow their savoury saltiness tastes even better in warm weather - Alamy

Is it just me or do you find foreign supermarkets strangely thrilling? Grocery shopping at home can be an unwelcome chore, but on holiday it suddenly becomes a brave new world of adventure. All those exotic products to try. All those familiar products with unfamiliar packaging to spot. As comedian Peter Kay used to quip: “Look what they’ve got over here: Les Cadbury’s Fingeres!”

The crisp shelves are a particular goldmine, teeming with colourful bags of crunchy delights to accompany your icy sundowner. And somehow their savoury saltiness tastes even better in warm weather. It’s a sentiment with which Poppy O’Toole, Michelin-trained chef and TikTok’s “potato queen”, enthusiastically agrees.

“I can honestly say, heading to a supermarket abroad and browsing the crisp aisle is one of my favourite things about going on holiday,” she says. “Nothing beats being poolside in Spain with a Fanta Limon and sharer bag of bacon Ruffles – but not sharing them with anyone, of course. I recently got a little obsessed with the crisp selection on holiday in France,” she admits, “in particular, a brand of delicious ridged crisps called Brets. I’m talking garlic aioli flavour, braised chicken, goat’s cheese and chilli, Camembert… They all just hit the spot differently to ready salted.”

Award-winning food writer Olivia Potts, author of Butter: A Celebration (Headline Home, £25), also loves to explore the crisp selection overseas.

“I find it almost impossible to resist new flavours, the more obscure and sillier the better,” says Potts. “Dill pickle, jamón, prosciutto, Grana Padano, queso. The browned butter crisps I had in Stockholm recently soared to top spot. But actually I strongly believe that the very best holiday crisps aren’t flavoured at all. They’re the simple, crunchy, heavily salted ones they only seem to have on the continent. Sitting in a bar with a little bowl of those and a cold beer is the moment my holiday starts.”

'Nothing beats being poolside in Spain with a Fanta Limon and sharer bag of bacon Ruffles,' says Michelin-trained chef Poppy O’Toole - Getty

We Brits are a nation of crisp lovers at the best of times, consuming 10 billion packets of savoury snacks each year. Walkers’ first-of-a-kind “hybrid” crisps (putting the flavours of cheesy Wotsits, pickled onion Monster Munch and chilli Doritos into classic crisp shapes) have gone viral since their launch in mid-June as punters debate their merits. We recently even saw news of a seagull brazenly stealing a packet of crisps from a petrol station in Kent. It just goes to show that every species enjoys a summer crisp.

The vagaries of the global snack market, however, mean the offerings on sale vary wildly between countries. And not just because they can be termed “batata chips” or “potato crackers” overseas. Scottish brand Highlander, largely forgotten here, has miraculously become a bestseller in Italy. In Ireland, the likes of Tayto and O’Donnell’s are truly beloved but tricky to find in the UK. So keen on crisps are the Irish, in fact, that Dublin hosts an annual crisp festival. Attractions include a retro tuck shop, a crisp sandwich-making contest and “bottomless crunch”.

Even the French, for all their haute cuisine snootiness, are partial to a packet of deep-fried pommes de terre. British brands like Burts, Tyrrells and Pipers are increasingly popular across the Channel. Lay’s Saveur Bolognaise and Ancienne à la Moutarde are highlights of the hypermarché selection. And let’s not forget those chic bowls of bite-sized cheesy biscuits or bacon-flavoured maize bugles that magically appear alongside your apéritifs.

Many of us have a guilty pleasure that we seek out in the supermercado while pretending to look for the deli counter. Lay’s – thinner, lighter and crunchier than our usual staples – are a firm favourite in Spain, Greece and the US. The barbecue and jalapeño flavours score especially highly with holidaymakers. Because Lay’s are owned by PepsiCo, the same company as Walkers, they sadly aren’t widely available in the UK, although some can be found in Morrisons’ “World Food” aisle.

Every European country seems to have its own brand of deliciously smoky paprika crisp. The ridges in crinkle-cut Ruffles seem to capture a wallop of extra flavour, making the Spanish jamón variety a particular treat. I consider myself a connoisseur of foreign Pringles imitators such as Stax, Crik Croks and Chipsters. My partner’s holiday addiction is those strangely moreish peanut butter puffs called Lorenz Curly or Erdnuss Locken, depending on your destination.

Lay’s are a firm favourite in Spain, Greece and the US - Alamy

Visitors to Italy have long found themselves drawn to Autentica Trattoria’s sunny golden packets – like much of the nation’s cuisine, flavoured with olive oil, tomato and basil. Takis is a Mexican brand of rolled corn tortilla chip tubes that seem to come alive in sunny climes, especially the chilli-lime flavour. Doritos Turca, the version from Turkey, are a different beast – less regular-shaped than standard triangular Doritos and more home-cooked in feel, packing the distinctive punch of poppy seeds and tomato salsa.

Dr Stu Farrimond, an author and resident food scientist on BBC Two’s Inside the Factory, explains that holiday crisps seem to taste better partly because of context.

“There’s nothing in a foreign crisp that’s superior to the British brands,” says Farrimond. “In fact, the UK probably has the world’s most successful crisp industry. We eat more than the rest of Europe combined, after all. A liking for foreign crisps is largely down to our state of mind when we first tried them,” he suggests.

“Flavour and taste are constructed in our mind using cues from all our senses. Food abroad will be experienced more vividly because we’re enjoying ourselves and savouring the culture.” Dr Farrimond admits to “a fondness for German paprika crisps because of memories of school exchange trips”.

High salt and low guilt are also factors. “Our enjoyment of salt is driven by our body’s need for it,” explains Farrimond. “So if we’re sweating more, we will crave salty foods. Crisps should be enjoyed in moderation, as with all high-calorie snacks, but we usually put such health considerations on hold while letting our hair down abroad.”

That sense of freedom is echoed by many.

Holiday crisps “always seem to taste better during a well-deserved break”, says Nick Beardshaw, head chef of Kerridge’s Bar & Grill. “Perhaps it’s your relaxed state of mind or fond memories of previous holidays, but the crunch of crisps becomes a soundtrack of joy. I’ve been lucky enough to holiday in Venice a few times and we’d eat San Carlo Classica crisps on the roof terrace with negronis in hand as the sun went down. The super-salty crisps seemed in perfect harmony with the bitterness of the drink and the twinkling of the water.”

They might not be Michelin-starred or Instagrammable but it’s hard to beat the humble pleasure of well-chosen holiday crisps. Pair with the local vino or a frothy, frosted beer for maximum effect. Just remember to savour them in the shade. After all, you’re better off eating a crisp than getting burnt to one.

Do you enjoy a holiday crisp? What are your own foreign favourites? Let us know in the comments section below.

