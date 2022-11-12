Here’s All the Reasons Stacey Abrams Lost

Goldie Taylor
·7 min read
Jessica McGowan / Getty
Jessica McGowan / Getty

As the sun began to set Election Night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any candidate in recent memory, including its northerly GOP enclaves.

But, split ticket voting cut both ways. And, unfortunately for the rest of the Democrats on the ballot, Warnock had no coattails.

It is telling that Warnock outpolled Stacey Abrams, a former state house minority leader, by about 3 percentage points. On the issues, there is no daylight between them. As legislators, and even as die-hard progressives, they both have a track record at working hard to reach across the aisle. They share a force of character, unwavering moral compass, intellectual depth and dexterity, and an abiding devotion to righting wrongs wherever they find them.

The Georgia Voting Law’s Biggest Impact May Be in the Runoff

But some of the same swing voters who tapped the touch screen for Warnock also voted for Gov. Brian Kemp over Abrams. How could that be when one is pro-choice and the other pro-life? The answer—at least for Georgians—is that for all of the foot stomping, abortion wasn’t really the question. If it was, then Walker, who reportedly paid for two abortiions for ex-girlfriends, would be back home in Texas by now.

The anticipated splits were an unspoken expectation in political circles and there were early signs that Abrams was in trouble. She and her long-time friend and partner in justice were rarely seen on the campaign trail together. For the Warnock camp, the political calculus was clear: Run your own race.

There would be no coordinated campaign.

While Warnock has spent years burnishing his reputation as a slow-tempered, genial leader who eschews negative campaigning. Abrams, on the other hand, has never been afraid to roll-up her sleeves for a round of intellectual fisticuffs. Her tell-it-like-it-is style was constantly on display.

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

In the end, few people—save for those who don’t actually live in Georgia—expected the race for governor to be tight. She’d surely lose this again. But, almost no one predicted a blow-out. Abrams, true to form, ran hard every day until the clock ran out.

Although we both appeared with great frequency on MSNBC and even marched on the Georgia Capitol almost three decades ago, I never had the privilege of getting to know her. By the time she came on the scene as an organizer, my best days as a campaign strategist were long behind me.

I first met Abrams nearly 30 years ago, when she was a student at Spelman College and one of the leaders of Students for African American Empowerment (SAAE, pronounced “Say”). A young single mother and a few years older, I was in school too—up the highway at Southern Polytechnic (now a part of Kennesaw State University) and later Emory. We were brought together in the days after someone spray painted a Confederate flag on the large boulder at the front edge of the Southern Tech campus. A student-run movement, composed of undergrads from across metro Atlanta, came together in protest.

We met with civil rights leaders and Black state legislators in a conference room at the King Center, before marching to the Georgia capitol twice to demand the removal of the state flag. The day of the first march, there were death threats and counter demonstrations. Georgia State police snipers, ordered by then-Gov. Zell Miller, lined the roofs of nearby buildings.

I remember shaking as we gathered atop the granite steps. If Abrams was afraid that day, it never showed. That she was the Democratic nominee, as Miller had been, and came within a few thousand votes of winning just four years ago, isn’t lost on me. She was making history even then. Ultimately, because of our work, that flag would one day come down.

So then, it didn’t surprise me to see her organizing the entire state to, as she said, “change the math.” Abrams was more than a candidate. She was a symbol, the living embodiment of what many believed Georgia could and should be. Still, for others, the unapologetically Black progressive was a caricature of everything they feared most—a proverbial boogeyman, too soft on crime, too ready to raise their taxes, snatch their guns, and destroy their way of life. For the record, Abrams is none of those.

Something even more pernicious was how the political waters were poisoned. Something that, until now, few have spoken aloud.

Brian Kemp Slams Stacey Abrams for Something She Didn’t Do—but He Did

Let’s be clear: Black men were not responsible for her defeat. However, celebrities like the rapper Killer Mike gave others—including white suburban women—the excuse they needed. Despite the Supreme Court decision that scuttled Roe v. Wade, she attracted even fewer white women this time than in 2018. Even before Alito’s draft hit the street, though, there were whispers—orchestrated and organic—that Abrams quietly endured. The back-fence talk said the former Georgia House Minority Leader didn’t “look like a governor.” They took issue with the package—an unapologetically Black woman with short natural hairstyle, gapped teeth, and pudgy frame—but not the substance.

The source was especially disheartening: other Black people. “Couldn’t she have lost some weight in the last four years?” one deep South state legislator asked over dinner. “And where is her husband?” The ugly underlying questions and insinuations about her sexuality were stunning and maddening, and often came with a side of sugar from some of the people who purported to support her—other Democrats.

Those things had been said before. But this time, four years after she first tossed her hat in the ring and with millions more in her warchest, the voices grew louder. There was a new line of attack. This time they say she was just too famous.

While it’s true that Georgians tend to like their governors homegrown and home fed. Some—Black and white alike—complained that she spent too much time crisscrossing the country, dining with Hollywood elites, hobnobbing with superstars, and appearing on national talk shows and at concerts where the applause was deafening. That she was too busy being famous, too busy leading on national issues, struck me as an indictment on what they believe drives Abrams.

The truth is, she isn’t afraid of Klieg-lights, but she uses them to shine a spotlight on the issues that matter most like voter suppression and criminal justice reform. The fact that she wasn’t “anointed” by the Atlanta political class still rubs some the wrong way, as if she needed a permission slip to leave the state or run for higher office. Righteously indignant and always on message, Abrams built her coalition the hard way—house-by-house and vote-by-vote—but the political jealousies made their rounds in both conservative and liberal circles.The stench of envy welled up among even people who should have been proud of her ascent.

So, when her opponent openly groused about her perceived lobbying to be Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate, he was hitting an open wound. He wanted everyone to know that she was getting, as my grandmother would say, “too big for her britches.”

Georgia’s U.S. Senate Race Should Have Never Been This Close

In reality, Abrams has transformed Georgia politics. She is the quintessential turn-out boss. Her work dug the foundation and built out the infrastructure that landed two Democrats in the state’s U.S. Senate seats, and she paved the way for Warnock and fellow Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff as well as a pipeline of statewide candidates. Biden, who won Georgia narrowly in 2020, has Abrams to thank for organizing and registering millions of voters over the last decade. Georgia is now in play because of Abrams.

Ironically, that work did not take her to the Governor’s Mansion. There are a myriad of reasons for that, but I just thought we ought to speak plainly about it. Abrams doesn’t need to change. We do.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Veteran running back Andrew Harris eager to rejoin Argos in time for East final

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris's recuperative powers haven't diminished with age. The Toronto Argonauts veteran running back will play in the East final Sunday at BMO Field against the Montreal Alouettes. Harris, 35, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in a 34-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 6, the severity of which had the franchise figuring his season was over. The five-foot-10, 216-pound Winnipeg native also tore his left pectoral muscle in 2011 preparing for his second season wit

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Relief pitchers

    The Blue Jays need to patch up their bullpen to become legitimate World Series contenders, and these relievers would do just that.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.