There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About TRC Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:TRC) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TRC Synergy Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM19m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM467m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, TRC Synergy Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TRC Synergy Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TRC Synergy Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TRC Synergy Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TRC Synergy Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 8.7% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, TRC Synergy Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On TRC Synergy Berhad's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for TRC Synergy Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 25% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about TRC Synergy Berhad, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

