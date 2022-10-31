There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About SHW's (HMSE:SW10) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at SHW (HMSE:SW10) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SHW is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0016 = €334k ÷ (€334m - €131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, SHW has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 9.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SHW's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SHW, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SHW Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SHW, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.2% from 12% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that SHW is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last year, the stock has given away 44% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SHW (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

