There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About SHW's (HMSE:SW10) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at SHW (HMSE:SW10) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SHW is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0016 = €334k ÷ (€334m - €131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, SHW has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 9.6%.

View our latest analysis for SHW

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SHW's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SHW, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SHW Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SHW, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.2% from 12% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that SHW is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last year, the stock has given away 44% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SHW (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

