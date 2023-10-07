There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' (NASDAQ:OLLI) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$187m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$298m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings here for free.

So How Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 15% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.