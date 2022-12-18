There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ:MELI) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MercadoLibre is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$720m ÷ (US$12b - US$7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, MercadoLibre has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Online Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MercadoLibre compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MercadoLibre here for free.

What Can We Tell From MercadoLibre's ROCE Trend?

In terms of MercadoLibre's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 24% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, MercadoLibre's current liabilities are still rather high at 59% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for MercadoLibre. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 168% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

MercadoLibre does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MercadoLibre that you might be interested in.

