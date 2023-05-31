There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Favelle Favco Berhad's (KLSE:FAVCO) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Favelle Favco Berhad (KLSE:FAVCO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Favelle Favco Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = RM70m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM539m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Favelle Favco Berhad has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Favelle Favco Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.5% from 12% five years ago. However it looks like Favelle Favco Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Favelle Favco Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Favelle Favco Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 35% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Favelle Favco Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

