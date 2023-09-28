There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Farm Fresh Berhad's (KLSE:FFB) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Farm Fresh Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM56m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Farm Fresh Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 6.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Farm Fresh Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Farm Fresh Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Farm Fresh Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Farm Fresh Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Farm Fresh Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 23% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Farm Fresh Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Farm Fresh Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

