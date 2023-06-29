There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About DFI Retail Group Holdings' (SGX:D01) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DFI Retail Group Holdings (SGX:D01) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DFI Retail Group Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$230m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, DFI Retail Group Holdings has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.7%.

View our latest analysis for DFI Retail Group Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DFI Retail Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DFI Retail Group Holdings.

What Can We Tell From DFI Retail Group Holdings' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at DFI Retail Group Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.3% from 15% five years ago. However it looks like DFI Retail Group Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Another thing to note, DFI Retail Group Holdings has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 50%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that DFI Retail Group Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 63% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think DFI Retail Group Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

DFI Retail Group Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DFI Retail Group Holdings that you might be interested in.

While DFI Retail Group Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

