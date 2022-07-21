There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Avaya Holdings' (NYSE:AVYA) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avaya Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$151m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$948m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Avaya Holdings has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avaya Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Avaya Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Avaya Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Avaya Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 18% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Avaya Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Avaya Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Moreover, since the stock has crumbled 77% over the last three years, it appears investors are expecting the worst. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

