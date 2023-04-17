There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About AdaptHealth's (NASDAQ:AHCO) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AdaptHealth:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$216m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$456m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, AdaptHealth has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AdaptHealth compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AdaptHealth Tell Us?

In terms of AdaptHealth's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.5% from 30% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, AdaptHealth has decreased its current liabilities to 8.7% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for AdaptHealth in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 18% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with AdaptHealth (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

