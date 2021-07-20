‘Reasonable Doubt’ Legal Drama Via Onyx Collective on Hulu Opens Writers Room For Series Consideration

Hulu has put legal drama Reasonable Doubt on a script-to-series development track with the opening of a writers room. The project, originally set up at ABC during the 2019-20 development season, hails from writer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal), Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, Larry Wilmore’s Wilmore Films, celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense “Dream Team,” and ABC Signature where Mohamed and Washington have been under deals.

Mohamed reworked her original script for streaming as Reasonable Doubt was taken on by Onyx Collective, the recently launched new Disney curated content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices, led by Tara Duncan, whose output is tailored primarily for Hulu.

The Reasonable Doubt writers room, consisting of all-black staff led by Mohamed, is working on a handful of scripts that will be evaluated by Hulu brass as part of their consideration of a series pick-up for the project.

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Mohamed executive produces with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers.

Washington posted a picture of the group when they were originally pitching the project in August 2019.

This is the latest collaboration between Mohamed and Washington following Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere, both starring Washington. Mohamed was most recently a writer on the Hulu/ABC Signature limited series Little Fires Everywhere, which Washington executive produced via Simpson Street.

Mohammed got her start at Shondaland. She began as a production assistant on Grey’s Anatomy and went on to work as a medical researcher on Off the Map before becoming a researcher on Scandal during season 1. After being accepted into the Disney-ABC Writing Program, Mohamed returned to Scandal, joining the writing staff for season 2 as a Disney fellow, and rising through the ranks to Supervising Producer for the series’ seventh and final season. She also was a writer on Shondaland’s Still Star Crossed and developed with Issa Rae at HBO. She is repped by UTA and attorney Dean Bahat.

