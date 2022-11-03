This Is The Reason Why We Think Inventronics Limited's (CVE:IVX) CEO Might Be Underpaid

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX) recently and CEO Dan Stearne has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 09 November 2022, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

See our latest analysis for Inventronics

Comparing Inventronics Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Inventronics Limited has a market capitalization of CA$15m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$183k for the year to December 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 40% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is CA$174.3k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below CA$273m, reported a median total CEO compensation of CA$679k. In other words, Inventronics pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Dan Stearne directly owns CA$2.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary CA$174k CA$122k 95% Other CA$9.0k CA$9.0k 5% Total Compensation CA$183k CA$131k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. Inventronics pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Inventronics Limited's Growth Numbers

Inventronics Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 54% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 50%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Has Inventronics Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Inventronics Limited for providing a total return of 1,815% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Dan receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for Inventronics (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here